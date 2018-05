A road crew worker was killed after a possible drunken driver in a truck hit them in western Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said.

Patrol units were dispatched about 10 a.m. to Camp Bowie Boulevard and Linkcrest Drive.

The driver of the truck hit the road crew worker ,who was working when the crash happened, police said.



The driver, who was possibly intoxicated, had to be extricated from the truck and was arrested, police said.

The victim died at the scene.

No other information was available.