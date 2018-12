A woman started a fire in downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square near the Christmas tree. (Published 2 hours ago)

A woman started a fire in downtown Fort Worth's Sundance Square near the Christmas tree over the weekend.

Video shows a person close to the tree light something on fire. They then throw it on the ground. Witnesses are heard on video describing the person as a man but police later said the person was a woman.

Police took her into custody and she was transported to the hospital for mental health evaluations.

The tree did not catch fire and no other property was damaged.

