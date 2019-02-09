A woman is in the hospital after an armed robbery early Saturday morning.
According to police, at 6:00 a.m. Saturday, officers met with a 24-year-old woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim told police that she had just parked her car and was walking on the 2500 block of Gus Thomasson Road when she noticed a gray SUV nearby.
The passenger of the SUV exited the car and demanded the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the woman was shot in the leg.
The suspect got back into the SUV and fled the scene.
The victim is in stable condition and investigators are still searching for the suspect.