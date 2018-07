Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at an Azle home that killed a woman.

Crews responded to the home on Avondale Avenue at about 11 p.m. Saturday.

The wood-frame house had fire coming from the back right side of the home when crews arrived, according to the fire chief.

A woman was found dead inside the home.

Bear Cub Badly Burned in Colorado Wildfire

Wildlife officers in Colorado rescued a badly burned bear. Despite her burns, suffered in a wildfire, the bear will heal enough to be returned to the wild, officials said. (Published Friday, June 29, 2018)

Her identity has not been released at this time.