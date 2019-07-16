Woman Found Shot in Leg After Possible Road Rage Shooting

Police are searching for a possible road rage suspect after a woman was found shot in the leg in Fort Worth Tuesday morning, police said. (Published 23 minutes ago)

Fort Worth police are investigating whether road rage played a role in the shooting of a woman early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded about 2:20 a.m. to a neighborhood in the 1400 block of East Allen Avenue where they found the woman in the street with multiple gunshot wounds to her leg, police said.

The woman, whose name hasn't been released, was hospitalized. Police said her injuries are non-life-threatening.

Investigators are trying to piece together many of the details, but said it appears the victim may have been involved in a car wreck prior to the shooting. They were looking into what role, if any, that played in the incident.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Worth police.