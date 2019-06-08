Police: Woman Arrested After Hitting, Killing Pedestrian

A woman was arrested after hitting a pedestrian who ultimately died due to the injuries they sustained in the accident.

According to Dallas police, 53-year-old Misty Parker was driving southbound on the 3500 block of Julius Schepps Freeway at 2:43 a.m. when she struck an unknown black female who was walking on the roadway.

Parker hit the woman with the right front end of her 2015 red Nissan Versa, throwing the pedestrian to the ground where she hit her head and died from her injuries.

Parker then attempted to flee the location but was apprehended two hours later. She was arrested for failing to stop and render aid and is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

D-Day Veterans Recreate Parachute Jumps Over Normandy

Two British D-Day veterans completed tandem parachute jumps in northern France on Wednesday to mark the 75th anniversary of Normandy landings during World War II. Harry Read, 95, and John Hutton, 94, both recreated their daring exploits as part of the Allied operation on June 6, 1944. (Published Thursday, June 6, 2019)

Police have not identified the victim at this time.