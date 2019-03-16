When Pigs Fly: More Than 150 Pets to Fly to Forever Homes

More than 150 animals, including 13 pot-bellied pigs, will be flown from North Texas to Minnesota on Sunday to find their forever homes.

The flight is part of a lifesaving effort by the Humane Society of North Texas, the ASPCA and Wings of Rescue.

The Humane Society of North Texas said it discovered it had 13 pot-bellied pigs at its shelters, and thought the pigs would have better luck finding homes in the Midwest.

One of the pigs, Thelma, was surrendered to the HSNT when she got too big to live indoors -- at 150 pounds. Another, Gidget, was taken to the HSNT by the Wise County Sheriff's Department. Gidget eventually gave birth to six piglets, the Humane Society said. Five other pigs were surrendered by their owners.

All 13 pigs will continue to travel after the Wings of Rescue flight lands in Minnesota, and go on to Iowa, where they will stay with an animal rescue group, the HSNT said.

"It's not every day the Humane Society of North Texas can fly a 150-pound pot-bellied pig along, with numerous others, to their forever destination," said Cassie Lackey, director of communications at HSNT. "Big and small, we help them all, including pigs! We're thrilled to have an opportunity to save more than 100 cats, 13 pigs and several dogs on this flight."