What to Know Slain girl's adoptive father testified Tuesday, shares story of how his daughter choked on milk and stopped breathing.

Wesley Mathews faces between probation and life in prison; he could receive parole after 30 years.

Charges were previously dropped against the girls' mother, Sini Mathews.

After taking an unexpected turn Monday, the high-profile capital murder trial of Wesley Mathews, the North Texas father accused of killing his adopted daughter, continued Wednesday with the defendant returning to the stand for cross examination.

Wesley Mathews, on Monday, pleaded guilty to injury to a child by omission in the October 2017 death of his 3-year-old special needs adoptive daughter, Sherin. On Tuesday, he took the stand in his own defense and told jurors about the night his daughter died.

Wednesday morning, Mathews, 39, was back on the stand under cross examination from prosecutors questioning statements made the day before -- some, they said, were different, or more detailed, than what he'd shared previously with investigators.

Regarding a different version of the story, prosecutors specifically asked why Mathews didn't tell police on Oct. 23, 2017 what he told the court on Tuesday, that he took Sherin in the garage because his daughter was fascinated by a new lawn mower they had purchased and that he nodded off while they were out there.

Mathews responded, saying he was under a lot of pain and stress at the time and that he wasn't thinking clearly when being grilled about the details of that evening.

Prosecutors also asked Mathews about statements he made about his adoptive daughter having "defects," referring to the notion he'd felt tricked into adopting a child with special needs. Mathews replied that English is not his first language. Mathews also said, contrary to the statement made by the state Monday, he did mention Sherin in letters he sent from the Dallas County Jail.

During cross, Mathews also told the court he did not dump his daughter in a trash bag, but rather placed her in the culvert in a bag to protect her body. He told prosecutors, after moving his daughter's body, that he didn't do laundry to cover up the crime but to keep his wife Sini from seeing him in his dirty clothes.

Mathews said Tuesday during testimony that he didn't wake his wife, who is a nurse, or call 911 because he didn't want to stop performing CPR on Sherin. Mathews said he made the decisions he made in October 2017 out of fear and that now, looking back, he has a hard time understanding how he made those decisions. When his attorneys asked him if he would do anything differently now, he said, "A very difficult decision would have been made ... to go seek help."

Prosecutors and Mathews sparred over the broken bones Sherin's pedestrian testified to Tuesday. Mathews referred to those as injuries instead of broken and/or fractured bones. The prosecution said they are possible indications of abuse.

Prosecutor Jason Fine told Mathews, "I think you murdered her," to which Mathews replied, "That's your opinion, sir." Fine followed his statement by saying, "You at least admit you caused her death, right?" Mathews replied, "By omission, yes."

Fine said to Mathews, "How about you sign up for a life sentence right now?," to which Mathews replied, "I leave that to the jury to decide. If that's what the jury gives me I'll be happy to take it."

The defense told the court Wednesday morning that they had planned to call more witnesses, but have decided to rest their case. Mathews wife, Sini, will not be called to testify in her husband's defense.

Mathews, who has entered a guilty plea to injury to a child by omission, faces anywhere from probation to life with the possibility of parole. He remains in custody on $1 million bond.

