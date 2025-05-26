Grapevine Lake

Jet ski strikes kayaker at Lake Grapevine on Memorial Day weekend

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A jet ski struck a kayaker at Grapevine Lake on Sunday.

Grapevine Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 5:20 p.m. about an injured person close to Oak Grove Park. Additional investigation determined a kayak had been hit by a jet ski, according to a statement from Grapevine Fire.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The person on the kayak was pulled to shore with severe trauma, and a series of advanced life support measures were administered. The victim was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, according to a statement from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The driver of the jet ski fled the scene.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Grapevine Police Department and the Texas Game Wardens are investigating the incident.

Mesquite 4 hours ago

Dallas cyclist survives being thrown from hood of car leading police on chase

Memorial Day May 24

North Texans remember veterans on Memorial Day weekend at Carry The Load walk

This article tagged under:

Grapevine Lake
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us