Jet ski strikes kayaker at Lake Grapevine on Memorial Day weekend

A jet ski struck a kayaker at Grapevine Lake on Sunday.

Grapevine Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 5:20 p.m. about an injured person close to Oak Grove Park. Additional investigation determined a kayak had been hit by a jet ski, according to a statement from Grapevine Fire.

The person on the kayak was pulled to shore with severe trauma, and a series of advanced life support measures were administered. The victim was turned over to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office, according to a statement from Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The driver of the jet ski fled the scene.

The Grapevine Police Department and the Texas Game Wardens are investigating the incident.