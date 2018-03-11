Weather Diverts Flight From Dallas to Little Rock

Severe Weather forced the pilot of an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Little Rock to divert and land in Shreveport Saturday night. (Published 3 hours ago)

Severe Weather forced the pilot of an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Little Rock to divert and land in Shreveport Saturday night.

The flight left DFW International Airport around 6:30 p.m., but ran into some rough weather.

Cell phone video shot by one of the passengers shows drinks that were thrown all over the overhead compartments.

The pilot quickly diverted and landed in Shreveport around 7:30 p.m.

The History of Daylight Saving Time

Every spring we set our clocks forward an hour — but why? Before you spring forward this weekend, learn the real story behind Daylight Saving Time. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

A spokesman for American Airlines told the NBC station in Shreveport that a bus was offered to passengers to finish the trip on to Little Rock, however the bus only had room for 51 people and the flight had 71 people on board. Hotel rooms were also offered for anyone who needed it.