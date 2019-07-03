Want a Poppin’ Fourth of July? Here’s What to Keep in Mind

A fine, a lost pet or a visit to the emergency room — things you might not think about when you're setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

To avoid these scenarios, health and safety officials recommend checking if it's legal to set off fireworks in your area, and if so, taking precautions to ensure a safe holiday.

In most cities, people must be at least 5,000 feet from city limits to set off fireworks in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall and Tarrant counties without legal penalties. For example, setting off fireworks in Dallas could result in a fine of up to $2,000. Last year, Dallas police confiscated 8,600 pounds of fireworks.

