Want a Poppin’ Fourth of July? Here’s What to Keep in Mind - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Want a Poppin’ Fourth of July? Here’s What to Keep in Mind

By Maria Elena Vizcaino María Méndez/ The Dallas Morning News

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Want a Poppin’ Fourth of July? Here’s What to Keep in Mind
    NBC 5 News
    AT&T Streaming Lights at Reunion Tower, a 360-degree panoramic fireworks spectacular (file photo)

    A fine, a lost pet or a visit to the emergency room — things you might not think about when you're setting off fireworks on the Fourth of July.

    To avoid these scenarios, health and safety officials recommend checking if it's legal to set off fireworks in your area, and if so, taking precautions to ensure a safe holiday.

    In most cities, people must be at least 5,000 feet from city limits to set off fireworks in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Ellis, Rockwall and Tarrant counties without legal penalties. For example, setting off fireworks in Dallas could result in a fine of up to $2,000. Last year, Dallas police confiscated 8,600 pounds of fireworks.

    Click here to read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    [NATL] Jim Beam Barrel Houses Caught in Massive Flames

    Firefighters in Woodford County, Kentucky, continue to put out fires that engulfed two barrel houses at a Jim Beam aging compound overnight and into the morning.

    (Published Wednesday, July 3, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices