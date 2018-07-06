Video Shows July 4 Fireworks Being Shot at Dallas Fire Truck - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Video Shows July 4 Fireworks Being Shot at Dallas Fire Truck

First responders are frustrated because fireworks incidents get worse every year, officials say

By Brian Roth

Published 12 minutes ago

    Video captured by Dallas Fire-Rescue crews shows a crowd shooting off fireworks at firefighters responding to an emergency on the Fourth of July holiday. (Published July 6, 2018)

    Video captured by Dallas Fire-Rescue crews shows a crowd shooting off fireworks at firefighters responding to an emergency on the Fourth of July holiday.

    Engine 18 was responding to a medical emergency when crews, escorted by Dallas police, drove past a crowd setting off fireworks outside an apartment complex.

    The video shows the crowd firing off the explosives in the street and aiming them directly at the first responders. Firefighters attempted to stop the chaos by wailing their sirens and sounding their horn.

    A firework shot inside an ambulance burned a firefighter's leg, said Jim McDade, president of the Dallas Firefighters Association. The burn was not severe.

    No arrests have been made.

    McDade said first responders are frustrated because fireworks incidents get worse every year.

    In 2015, firefighters trying to extinguish a dumpster fire were attacked with fireworks by an "out of control" crowd. No firefighters were hurt, though two of their units were damaged.

    It is illegal to set off fireworks in the city of Dallas. Anyone found in possession of or using fireworks can be fined up to $2,000.

