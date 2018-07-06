Video Shows July 4 Fireworks Being Shot at Dallas Fire Truck

Video captured by Dallas Fire-Rescue crews shows a crowd shooting off fireworks at firefighters responding to an emergency on the Fourth of July holiday. (Published July 6, 2018)

Video captured by Dallas Fire-Rescue crews shows a crowd shooting off fireworks at firefighters responding to an emergency on the Fourth of July holiday.

Engine 18 was responding to a medical emergency when crews, escorted by Dallas police, drove past a crowd setting off fireworks outside an apartment complex.

The video shows the crowd firing off the explosives in the street and aiming them directly at the first responders. Firefighters attempted to stop the chaos by wailing their sirens and sounding their horn.



A firework shot inside an ambulance burned a firefighter's leg, said Jim McDade, president of the Dallas Firefighters Association. The burn was not severe.



Watch: Planned Explosion Ends Fireworks Show in Mansfield

An NBC 5 viewer emailed iSee@nbcdfw.com video of the explosive end to Mansfield's Fourth of July fireworks show Tuesday night. The city says this is their traditional way of ending the annual show which had been delayed due to high winds. (Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018)

No arrests have been made.



McDade said first responders are frustrated because fireworks incidents get worse every year.

In 2015, firefighters trying to extinguish a dumpster fire were attacked with fireworks by an "out of control" crowd. No firefighters were hurt, though two of their units were damaged.

It is illegal to set off fireworks in the city of Dallas. Anyone found in possession of or using fireworks can be fined up to $2,000.

