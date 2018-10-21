The three suspects captured on surveillance video were present on the scene just prior to the start of the fire and investigators believe they likely reside somewhere in the North Texas region. (Published 2 hours ago)

The Richardson Fire Department is asking for the public’s help finding three arson suspects from an incident that happened in May.

Just after 8 p.m. on Monday, May 7, a fire started at a building demolition site on the 1400 block of E. Lookout Drive in Richardson.

Surveillance video from across the street from the demolition site captured high-quality images of the three suspects that investigators say intentionally started the fire.

"We are fortunate in this case to have unusually high-quality photos of the suspects in this case," said Fire Investigator Walter Clifton. "It is unusual for us to have such clear images and we hope that someone in the region will be able to easily identify these three individuals so they can be questioned regarding this arson case."

Photo credit: Richardson Fire

The three suspects captured on surveillance video were present on the scene just prior to the start of the fire and investigators believe they likely reside somewhere in the North Texas region.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspects is asked to call the Richardson Fire Department