A veteran's remains never made it home to Lubbock and he's still listed as missing in action, but now a letter is on its way to President Trump to bring him home.

Steve Oien from the South Plains military order of the purple heart said the remains of George Davis Jr. are on display in a Chinese museum.

Oien said writing a letter to the President is the only way to potentially bring him back home.

