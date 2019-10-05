Several cars were damaged when a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights Apartments and neighboring parking garage, residents have not been able to get to any of their vehicles or belongings since the collapse.

Recovery efforts from June's deadly crane collapse in Dallas continue, with work moving to the heavily damaged parking garage.

The crane collapsed in a severe thunderstorm June 9. The crane fell onto the Elan City Lights apartment building killing a woman and displacing 500 people.

Starting Monday, vehicles that have been stuck in the garage will finally be removed.

"The planned order of retrieval will be from the top floor of the parking garage and proceed downward to the ground level," Elan City Lights Apartments said in a letter to residents. "Vehicles will be photographed (exterior only) and then moved into position to be lifted by crane on to flatbed truck for transport to a secure storage facility, where the owner will be able to reclaim it. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, we expect to recover and transport approximately 10 to 12 vehicles per day."

Drone Captures Damage at Apartment Building Struck by Crane

NBC 5 captured drone footage Monday of the damage done to a Dallas apartment that was struck by a collapsed crane Sunday, June 9, 2019. (Published Monday, June 10, 2019)

Residents with vehicles in the damaged parking garage have not been able to get to any of their belongings since the collapse.

The apartment complex says affected residents will get a detailed email about the reclaiming process.

A few weeks ago the crane was lifted out of the apartment complex and garage.

Recovery crews are also planning to continue packing up residents belongings, those residents will also be contacted about the process of picking up their belongings that will be professionally packed for them and placed in storage facilities.