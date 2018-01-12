Dallas police say two children are safe after a vehicle was stolen with them inside from an Oak Cliff gas station Friday night. (Published Friday, Jan. 12, 2018)

Officers were dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to a gas station on the 5900 block of South R.L. Thornton Freeway, near Interstate 35E and Laureland Road in Oak Cliff, on a child abduction call.

Police said a mother went into a 7-Eleven convenience store and left her children, an infant and toddler, in the car. That's when someone jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.



At about 8:50 p.m. police confirmed that the vehicle had been located outside a business strip center on Ledbetter Drive, about a mile from the gas station, and the children were safe.

Soon after they were located, medics checked the children for any possible harm and then released them back to police.

Police continue to search for the person who abandoned the car, and they have not provided a description.



