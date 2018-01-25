United Way Launches Sock Drive for Homeless in DFW

North Texas has experienced some of the coldest days on record in 2018, and last week two homeless people died outside in the extreme temperatures.

So the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas is asking for the public's help in buying a new pair of socks for the homeless in North Texas.

The campaign is called "Warm a Sole," and volunteers will distribute the socks on Thursday.

A new pair of socks will keep the recipient's feet warm and free from infection during the winter months.

HOW TO HELP:If you would like to help, you can donate here.