Uber Breaks Ground on Deep Ellum Expansion

Governor Greg Abbott was among the many leaders at Uber's groundbreaking for a second tower on Pacific Ave. The tech company plans to hire 3,000 jobs. It also announced a new community partnership.

Top Texas leaders met in Dallas Friday to break ground on Uber's newest expansion. The tech company said it's hiring fast for its Deep Ellum location. It also announced a new community partnership.

“Innovative minds brought Texas to this day and to this point,” said Governor Greg Abbott, at the groundbreaking for a second tower on Pacific Ave.

Turning dirt on a site that once sat vacant for decades is hope for Dallas's new mayor that the city can continue to thrive on a path of innovation.

“The change that's happened here in this city has been nothing short of remarkable,” Mayor Eric Johnson said.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

The new tower, part of the Epic development in Deep Ellum, will serve as Uber's new general and administrative hub. It's set to open in 2022 and along with the first tower, promises to create 3,000 corporate jobs by 2025. That could add to the more than 244,000 tech workers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, according to Johnson.

Governor Abbott said this is far beyond ride share.

“Uber is investing new things right now that most of us cannot even conceive of,” he said.

From Uber Eats to Transit to Uber Elevate, the company's CEO said it's constantly evolving.

“We have innovated in Texas first. This has been a place that has been wanting to innovate, willing to take risk,” said Dara Khosrowshahi.

On Friday, Khosrowshahi announced a new ‘community impact initiative’ complete with 73 grants across 12 metro areas, including Dallas. The grants will help provide free rides to local non-profits as well as financial support.

He also praised the city for embracing autonomous vehicles, like one displayed at the site, that will begin mapping streets in just a few days.

Back in 2012, Dallas was the first city in the state to launch the Uber app. It's now becoming home to the second largest site in the country.

“We stand here today on the cusp of even greater change in the years ahead,” Mayor Johnson said.

Uber said it’s currently hiring and anyone interested should apply online.