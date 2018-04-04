U.S. Secretary of Education Coming to North Texas

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will visit North Texas on Thursday.
DeVos will visit the Birdville I.S.D. Center of Technology and Advanced Learning, where she will take a campus tour and take part in a round-table discussion.
After stopping in North Richland Hills, DeVos will then travel to Urban Specialist, which is a nonprofit organization that works to transform urban culture by stopping senseless violence in urban areas.
The Education Secretary will then take a tour and visit with leaders at Billy Earl Dade Middle School in Dallas.