History has its eye on the University of North Texas this weekend as a professor and his students try to make history by teaching it.

Professor Andrew Torget, with the help of around 50 students, will attempt to teach a history lesson that will last between 24 and 30 hours.

“I’m going to teach an entire semester of Texas history going back to dinosaurs and going up to the present day, all in one long nonstop marathon lesson,” Torget said. “What normally takes me about 14 weeks in the classroom we are going to do in 24 hours at least and maybe up to 30 hours.”

If successful, Torget will land a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“I’ve always wanted to set a Guinness world record since I was a kid. I had the Guinness book when I was little and I used to look at it with my friends, but the real inspiration is my kids,” Torget said. “I have an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old and they challenged me to see if I could set a Guinness world record.”

The student and professor team is allowed a five minute break for every hour of lecture.

Beyond the glory of breaking the record, Torget is using the attention to raise money for a cause dear to his heart.

“We’re doing this to raise money for the Portal to Texas History – this amazing online archive that the UNT libraries maintains which is basically digitized historical document around North Texas going back to the earliest period up to the present day, and it’s free,” Torget explained.

Anyone is welcome to come and see the attempt to break the record. It will take place in the UNT Union Lyceum starting at 9 a.m. Friday.