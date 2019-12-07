Two Wounded in Separate Stabbings in South Dallas: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Wounded in Separate Stabbings in South Dallas: Police

By Claire Cardona

Published 29 minutes ago

    Two people were injured and one person was arrested in separate stabbings Saturday morning in South Dallas, police say.

    At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Gould Street and met with several witnesses who said that the victim had been stabbed in the abdomen during a verbal altercation with several people.

    The victim was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, police said.

    Police did not provide a description of the suspects, who fled the scene.

    In the second incident, officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the 3900 block of Waldron Avenue. The victim told police that she had been stabbed during a verbal altercation with a woman. 

    The victim was treated at the location. 

    The suspect, a 51-year-old whose identity has not been released, was taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

