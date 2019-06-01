Two people are in the hospital after being attacked by dogs in Dallas Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, at 8:37 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Gross Road for an animal attack. Investigations revealed that 911 received several calls about some people who were being attacked by several dogs.

When officers arrived to the location, they saw two people being attacked by two Rottweilers. One of the officers at the scene fired his gun, hitting one of the dogs and causing the other to run away.

The two individuals who were attacked were seriously injured and transported to the hospital, according to police

There is no word on whether the dogs have an owner or if the second Rottweiler has been located at this time.

This investigation is ongoing.