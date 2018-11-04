Two men have been transported to the hospital in unknown conditions after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning at the Texas Motor Speedway Sunday morning.

According to Fort Worth Fire two men, possibly in their 50s, were on the in-field of the Texas Motor Speedway in a converted bus for the race.

When firefighters arrived, they found a bystander performing CPR on one of the two men. It was determined that both had suffered carbon monoxide poisoning, possibly due to a generator that was in a compartment on the back of the converted bus which was not ventilated properly.

Kyle Clay, the public information officer with Fort Worth Fire, said both patients were transported to the hospital however, since the hospital the patients were originally taken to did not have a hyperbaric chamber, which is used to treat carbon monoxide poisoning, one of the patients was flown to another facility.

Clay said, when it comes to using a generator, people need to use caution.

“The thing to be aware of, anytime you’re using a generator, make sure it’s very well ventilated. It should be well away from any living areas. If you park your car in a garage, if you’re using a generator if your power is out, those are all good reasons to have a carbon monoxide alarm in your house,” Clay said.