Two Men Shot, One Arrested After Shooting in Dallas

A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting at 2030 W. Northwest Highway at approximately 2:46 a.m. Police say different groups were involved in an altercation at the Royal Inn Hotel where guns were drawn.

Two men were shot during the altercation, police say.

Billy Williams, a 39-year-old man, died from his injuries. Police say a 30-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld, was also shot during the altercation.

He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Dallas police arrested Anthony Lee in connection with the shooting. His bond is set at $200,000.