Two Men Shot, One Arrested After Shooting in Dallas

An altercation on West Northwest Highway in Dallas left two men shot and another in jail

By Hannah Jones

Published 16 minutes ago

    Dallas Police Department

    A man was arrested after a fatal shooting in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

    According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting at 2030 W. Northwest Highway at approximately 2:46 a.m. Police say different groups were involved in an altercation at the Royal Inn Hotel where guns were drawn.

    Two men were shot during the altercation, police say.

    Billy Williams, a 39-year-old man, died from his injuries. Police say a 30-year-old man, whose identity is being withheld, was also shot during the altercation.

    He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    On Thursday, Dallas police arrested Anthony Lee in connection with the shooting. His bond is set at $200,000. 

