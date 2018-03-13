Traffic Stop Leads to 80 Pound Pot Bust in North Texas

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 80 pounds of marijuana on March 11 after a traffic stop.

A Department of Public Safety patrol trooper pulled over a 2017 Dodge Caravan Sunday morning just before 11:30 on Interstate 45 in Corsicana for a traffic violation.



The trooper called in the Corsicana Police Department's Canine Unit to the scene.



Three large duffel bags containing multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana were found in the back of the vehicle.



The driver, Gregory Moss, 32, of Fresno, California and the passenger, Diamond Pipkins, 28, of Houston were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.



The pair booked into the Navarro County Jail.



The drugs were allegedly being transported from Redding, California to Houston.

