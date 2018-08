Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-20 in Fort Worth Friday night.

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating after a deadly crash on I-20 near Loop 820 and Highway 287.

The crash happened just before 9:00 p.m. Friday.

Officials with MEDSTAR confirmed that a bicyclist was struck and killed.

Only one lane of traffic was getting by in the eastbound lanes of I-20 during the crash.

It's still unclear what caused the crash of if anyone was cited.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.