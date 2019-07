The southbound side of Loop 12 in Irving is closed due to crash involving a tractor-trailer, police say.

The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Loop 12 at Northwest Highway, Irving police said.

One of the tractor-trailer's tires caught on fire while it was on the move, and the driver pulled over, police said.

Police said the Irving Fire Department was still putting water on the affected area as of 7 p.m., and did not have an estimated time for the highway to re-open.

