Toys For Every Budget: Under $50, $40 and $10

Toy expert Laurie Schatch believes the toys below will make your kids and wallet very happy this holiday season.

TOYS UNDER $50

BB Junior My First RC (Maisto)

• This Ferrari and Jeep are designed as a first-time, radio-controlled toy.

• These cars run with a 27 mhz controller with forward and backward buttons, motion sensor to control left and right, realistic horn sound button, and working headlights and taillights.

• Age: 2+

• MSRP: $40

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Ben 10 Rustbucket Vehicle & Playset (Playmates Toys)

• The main vehicle seen in Cartoon Network’s new Ben 10 animated series, the Rustbucket is a 2-in-1 vehicle that transforms into a 3-level playset standing over 2 feet tall.

• It's packed with action features, allowing kids to create their own adventures with all of the Ben 10 basic action figures (sold separately).

• Kids can re-create adventures seen in the show or use their imagination to create all-new ones. Features include an alien transformation chamber, plasma blaster, “alien-vator”, grabbing claw, alien lab, and more.

• Age: 4+

• MSRP: $49.99

• Available: Target, Toys R Us, Walmart

Sweetlings Sprinkle Shop (Alex Brands)

• ALEX DIY Sweetlings Sprinkle Shop is a decoration station that comes with everything kids need to bring three Sweetlings characters to life.

• Use whipped clay icing to frost two plastic cupcakes and a cone in the Sprinkle Shop workstation.

• Frost the characters easily as they rotate on the base.

• When ready, add the final pizazz with the glitterizer -- star shaped glitter will sparkle as your creation rotates on the stage for their special moment under the strobing lights.

• Age: 6+

• MSRP: $39.99

• Available: Amazon, Toys “R” Us

8-in-1 Construction (Laser Pegs)

• With this mighty 8-in-1 Construction kit from Laser Pegs Builder kids are the foreman who can get the job done.

• This kit comes jam-packed with heavy-duty models like the Claw Crane, Bobcat, Worksite Truck, Bulldozer, and many more. Light up the creations to keep the fun going all night long at the construction site.

• There are 11 LEDs, 129 pieces, includes batteries, 100 percent compatible with other major construction kits, auto off.

• Age: 8-14

• U.S. MSRP: $32.99

• Available: Amazon, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

TOYS UNDER $20

Crayola Color Wonder Light Brush (Crayola)

• Crayola Color Wonder Magic Light Brush lets kids create colorful art without the mess.

• Color Wonder paints are clear and only work on Color Wonder special paper— it won't color on skin, carpet, or furniture. The Magic Light Brush lights up to match whatever paint color kids are using.

• The set comes with six classic colors and 18 sheets of Color Wonder paper

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $19.99

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart, Crayola.com

Pikmi Pops Surprise Pack (Moose Toys)

• Pikmi Pops combines collectible scented plush with a range of mystery items packaged inside a lollipop vessel.

• The Surprise Pack include two scented Pikmi plush, three mystery items, two secret messages, and a collector’s guide. It’s totally blind, so you never know what you’re going to get.

• Each plush delivers a sweet surprise in terms of material finishes, scent, levels of rarity, and mystery items.

• The lollipop vessel is fun, fresh and iconic, and designed with bright colors & graphics to “pop” on shelf.

• Age: 5+

• MSRP: $10.99

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Mayka Toy Block Tape (Zuru)

• Nimuno Loops, the original toy block tape, is now in collaboration with the Zuru’s Mayka Toy Block Tape construction brand. The product originally launched on Indiegogo, raising over $1.6 million dollars in crowdfunding in just 30 days and has been billed as one of ‘2017’s greatest inventions,’ revolutionizing the way construction bricks are played with.

• Mayka Tape transforms virtually any surface into a base for construction toy bricks and figures. One side features a bendable, flexible surface with a toy block pattern that is compatible with LEGO toys and other toy construction brands and can be cut to any desired size. The other side has a re-usable adhesive backing to allow builders to construct on nearly any object, around corners and on curved surfaces to make 3D creations.

• Each roll will feature an exciting new way to play with Mayka Tape. The line will comprise of 3 core sizes - Small (2 stud / 3.3 ft), Medium (2 stud / 6.6 ft)

• Age: 3+

• MSRP: Small: $12.00, Medium: $18.99

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Fingerlings (WowWee)

• Fingerlings baby monkeys come to life with endless ways of play and realistic sounds to let kids know how they are feeling. Kids can wrap them on their finger to have a new friend at their fingertips.

• These silly critters have happy monkey sounds, blinking eyes, heads that turn, hands that grip, and a curly hanging tail.

• Kids can swing them, pet them, kiss them, and even rock them to sleep.

• There are six different Fingerlings to play, share, and collect.

• Ages: 5+

• MSRP: $14.99

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Rubik’s Flip (University Games)

• Flip it – block it – win it! Win or lose in only eight moves! Rubik’s Flip is a fast-moving, easy-to-learn, but challenging game. There are few rules and a maximum of eight turns per player. Every tile is two-sided with two colors. Just FLIP your opponent’s tile to another color, then place your tile. The first to place three tiles of the same color in a row wins!

• A fun competition for 2 players.

• Age: 7+

• MSRP: $14.99

• Available: Amazon, Fred Meyer, Mills Fleet Farm, Kroger

Break Free (Yulu)

• Break Free from YULU Toys is a new, challenging action skill game full of urgency, suspense and tons of fun. The objective: players must race to pick the lock on their handcuff as quickly as possible and before everyone else!

• Players are handcuffed together and insert a maze into each handcuff.

• Includes three maze colors; each represents a different level of difficulty, making each round unpredictable.

• Using a pick lock, players have to pick the lock as quickly as possible.

• Each game comes with tokens that correspond with the different colored mazes and has points on the back.

• Each player will receive a token after each round in the order they released themselves from the handcuffs.

• The player with the most points at the end of three rounds wins the game.

• Age: 6+

• MSRP: $19.99

• Available: Target

TOYS UNDER $10

FlipaZoo Mini Collectables

• The FlipaZoo toy is two buddies in one - each mini Flipazoo features two animals that flip back and forth for two sides of fun.

• Over 101 different animals to collect and share.

• Available in blind bags, three pack collectibles and seven pack collectibles.

• Age: 4+

• MSRP: $1.88

• Available: Walmart

Hatchimals Colleggtibles (Spin Master)

• Introducing Hatchimals Colleggtibles! Hold! Hatch! Play!

• These adorable Hatchimals come inside of small, speckled eggs; and they need your help to hatch!

• Hold the egg in your hands, rub the heart, and when it changes from purple to pink, you know it's ready to hatch! Gently crack the egg to discover the Hatchimal inside! Each Hatchimal has a set of magical, glittery wings!

• With over 70 to collect in Season One – finding the ultra-rares is half the fun!

• A beautiful collector’s map introduces you to their home! With landmarks like the Giggling Tree, Lilac Lake, Fabula Forest, and more, there's so much to explore!

• Hatchimals Colleggtibles: 1 Pack; MSRP: $2.99

• Hatchimals Colleggtibles: 2 Pack + Nest; MSRP: $4.99

• Hatchimals Colleggtibles : 4 Pack + Bonus; MSRP: $9.99

• Ages: 3+

• Available: Toys “R” Us, Target, Walmart

Beat Bugs Fab Figures (Blip Toys)

• Children’s animated Netflix series, Beat Bugs, has captured the attention of children and parents around the world. Beat Bugs are now alive at retail with a spectacular range of toys utilizing songs made famous by the Beatles.

• The colorful 3-inch scale Fab Figures are exquisitely designed with fine detail. The head and arms are articulated for posing, storytelling and other creative play.

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $5.99

• Available: Target

Cupcake Surprise Dolls (Sunny Day Ent)

• Children will love this pretty Cupcake Surprise Princess Candy Doll. The colorfully decorated and scented cupcake transforms into a pretty princess.

• Dolls come in six different sweet scents: Strawberry, Vanilla, Grape, Chocolate, Lemon, and Caramel. Multiple styles and colors are available; collect them all!

• Age: 3+

• MSRP: $9.99

• Available: Amazon, Walmart

L.O.L. Surprise! Tots (MGA Entertainment)

• L.O.L. Surprise Tots are collectibles that have seven layers of surprise hidden inside.

• Each layer reveals a hint of which fierce, fashion-forward L.O.L. Surprise doll kids are unboxing. Seven surprises include: a secret message, stickers, a baby bottle, shoes, an outfit, a fashionable accessory, and the L.O.L Surprise doll.

• Feed or bathe the doll with water to reveal her surprising water feature. The playset (ball) can also be used as a hangout, bath tub, doll stand, and a purse to carry for on-the-go fun.

• Final layer reveals the doll. Each character is completely different and packed with personality – from rockers to divas to merbabies.

• Ages: 3+

• MSRP: $9.99

• Available: Amazon, Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart

Thumb Chucks (Zing Toys)

• CONTROL THE ROLL! Thumb Chucks from Zing are the newest and coolest skill toy for the ultimate finger rollin’ fun!

• Twirl, flip and twist Thumb Chucks around your fingers to perform awesome tricks.

• Two high-bounce plastic ‘Chucks’ are connected with a ‘belt’ and fit right in your pocket.

• Kids can master a wide range of tricks from intermediate to advanced. Thanks to the built-in motion-sensitive LED lights, the Chucks glow in the dark for the ultimate light show.

• The new free Thumb Chucks app, available on iOS and Android in January 2017, includes over 20+ tutorials that teach users a variety of mind-blowing tricks.

• The app also includes an easy-to-use recording feature with built-in special effects to enhance and personalize Thumb Chucks videos.

• The more kids master, the more belts they can collect. Learn how to earn special belts by going to ThumbChucks.Toys.

• Thumb Chucks are available in red, orange, green and blue.

• Ages: 5+

• MSRP: $7.99

• Available: Toys “R” Us, Amazon, Target