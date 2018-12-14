Toy Drive With a Twist; Local Radio Personalities Brave Weather to 'Stuff a Bus' for Homeless Kids - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x
Holidays 2018

Holidays 2018

From gift guides to local events, your one-stop shop for the holiday season

Toy Drive With a Twist; Local Radio Personalities Brave Weather to 'Stuff a Bus' for Homeless Kids

By Tim Ciesco

Published 44 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Toy Drive With a Twist; Local Radio Personalities Brave Weather to 'Stuff a Bus' for Homeless Kids
    Tim Ciesco

    While it rains cats and dogs Friday morning across North Texas, two local radio personalities hope a steady downpour of toys is also in the forecast. 

    Through Dec. 18, Scotty K and Bret Mega, who host the morning show on Hot 93.3, will be holed up in the parking lot at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, where they're doing a holiday toy drive — with a twist.

    They'll be living on a bus parked outside the mall round the clock — and stuffing that bus with toys people drop off, until there's no room left for them.

    "We sleep here, we eat here, we breathe here, we broadcast here, we sit out in the rain if we have to," said Scotty K. "It's all to symbolize that we're here around the clock for kids who've had so many people fail them in their lives. And we're not going to be one of those people. We're here the whole time."

    Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet

    [NATL] Video Captures Pilot's Rescue From Crashed Jet During Military Exercise

    Video and photos captured the rescue of a 47-year-old civilian pilot, whose jet crashed shortly after take-off during a military exercise.

    (Published Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018)

    All the toys will be donated to a Dallas-based charity called Hope Supply Company, which provides resources to homeless and at-risk kids and their families.

    "These toys create hope," said Bret Mega. "And it can inspire [the kids] to break the cycle."

    Anyone who wants to help can bring new or gently used toys to the bus, which is parked on the lower level outside Dave & Busters.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices