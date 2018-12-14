While it rains cats and dogs Friday morning across North Texas, two local radio personalities hope a steady downpour of toys is also in the forecast.

Through Dec. 18, Scotty K and Bret Mega, who host the morning show on Hot 93.3, will be holed up in the parking lot at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco, where they're doing a holiday toy drive — with a twist.

They'll be living on a bus parked outside the mall round the clock — and stuffing that bus with toys people drop off, until there's no room left for them.

"We sleep here, we eat here, we breathe here, we broadcast here, we sit out in the rain if we have to," said Scotty K. "It's all to symbolize that we're here around the clock for kids who've had so many people fail them in their lives. And we're not going to be one of those people. We're here the whole time."

All the toys will be donated to a Dallas-based charity called Hope Supply Company, which provides resources to homeless and at-risk kids and their families.

"These toys create hope," said Bret Mega. "And it can inspire [the kids] to break the cycle."

Anyone who wants to help can bring new or gently used toys to the bus, which is parked on the lower level outside Dave & Busters.