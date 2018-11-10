3 Arrested in What Police Believe to Be Linked Crimes

Arlington police say they have arrested three men thought to be involved in a series of criminal incidents.

The first incident occurred at 100 North Collins Street around 10 p.m. Friday, police said. Two people told police they were being followed and were then shot at following a verbal altercation with a number of people at a local gas station. Some shell casings were later recovered from this scene with no injuries or property damage.

Arlington police said they believed that the second incident to which they responded just moments later involved the same group of men from the incident at North Collins Street.

The second incident occurred at 1200 East Mitchell Street and involved a stolen car and a firearm display. Officers located the stolen car and multiple suspects fled on foot.

Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and K-9 units assisted in locating Adolfo Garcia who was arrested and transported to Tarrant County Jail under misdemeanor warrants. Police said he may face charges related to the initial shooting and robbery. A vehicle believed to have been used by the perpetrators in the initial North Collins shooting was found in the East Mitchell Street area, police said.

Around 8 a.m. at 1400 East Mitchell Street Saturday morning, police received a suspicious person phone call. Jose Calderon was charged with aggravated robbery and arrested in relation to the second stolen car incident the day before.

Based off of information from investigation of the two incidents the night before, detectives finally arrested Jesus Garcia-Vargas at a residence at 900 Aleta Street for possession of a firearm by a felon. Both drugs and firearms were seized at the residence, kind and number unknown.