Three Arrested After Arlington Car Chase, One at Large

Arlington police say they are looking for one person involved in a car chase in the early hours of Wednesday morning.



According to police, a silver van reported as stolen was seen at about 1:15 a.m. near North Great Southwest Parkway at Avenue H. The driver refused to stop for police, initiating a pursuit.

The chase eventually ended in Dallas in the 3500 block Esmalda Drive after the van popped a curb, police said.

Four people in the van tried to run away, but three were captured, police said. One person escaped.



No further details were released.

