Thieves Steal Oak Cliff Man's Wheelchair Ramp

An Oak Cliff man says two thieves stole his wheelchair ramp in broad daylight Saturday.

Chris Warnick has been in a wheelchair since January and uses the metal ramp to get off his porch. Warnick said he was inside when he heard a noise and came out to find the men driving off with the ramp.

"I'd like to think they stole it because they needed it more than I do," Warnick said.

Warnick posted about the theft on Facebook and dozens have offered to help. A new ramp is scheduled to arrive later this week and Warnick said a number of people have already volunteered to help put it together.

"I didn't realize that it was such a close knit community, there are more good people than bad, I guess that's what I've learned," Warnick said.



