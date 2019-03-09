The Priciest Homes in Texas Are in a Dallas-Area ZIP Code With a $16.75 Million House on the Market - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
The Priciest Homes in Texas Are in a Dallas-Area ZIP Code With a $16.75 Million House on the Market

In 2018, the median cost of home sold in the Park Cities was about $1.2 million

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 15 minutes ago

    If you want to find the priciest homes in Texas, don't look for a Hill Country retreat or a deluxe condo in Houston.

    The Park Cities neighborhood in the Dallas area has Texas' most expensive homes up for grabs, according to a new comparison by Realtor.com.

    The online home marketing firm looked at the most expensive neighborhoods in every state in the nation to identify where the most costly real estate listings were located.

    In Texas, the top-price ZIP code was 75205, which includes Highland Park and southern University Park. Homes for sale in that area had a median price of more than $1.6 million, according to Realtor.com.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

