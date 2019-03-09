If you want to find the priciest homes in Texas, don't look for a Hill Country retreat or a deluxe condo in Houston.

The Park Cities neighborhood in the Dallas area has Texas' most expensive homes up for grabs, according to a new comparison by Realtor.com.

The online home marketing firm looked at the most expensive neighborhoods in every state in the nation to identify where the most costly real estate listings were located.

In Texas, the top-price ZIP code was 75205, which includes Highland Park and southern University Park. Homes for sale in that area had a median price of more than $1.6 million, according to Realtor.com.

