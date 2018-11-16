Every year, NBC 5 teams up with toy expert Laurie Schacht to find out which toys are likely to fly off the shelves during the holiday season. This time we're getting gross.

Stink Bomz (TOMY)

No one knows what a fart looks like, but now they will… if they dare open one of these bombs!

Stink Bomz are a line of fun, collectable characters full of surprises. Each character makes three unique sounds and has their own distinct smell!

Collect all eight characters, and keep an eye out for the two special rare versions to chase and the full roll-out of 60 more characters!

Age: 6+

MSRP: $9.99

Available: October at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Game Stop, Specialty Stores, TOMY.com

Poopeez Capsules (Basic Fun!)

These new blind capsules are creating a stink all over Kerplopolis faster than a fart disappears in the wind. Series 1 is home to 36 hilarious characters including Pooji, T.P. Lil’ Squirt, Skid Mark, Dumpling and the Toot Fairy.

Each Capsule is a Toilet Paper Roll and you "unroll" to find one hidden Poopeez character, then "unroll" again to find your second hidden Poopeez character along with a collector guide.

Collect all 36! (Each capsule contains two hidden characters).

Age: 4+

MSRP: $3.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Poopeez Toilet Launcher Playset (Basic Fun!)

If it’s yellow let it mellow, if it’s brown, LAUNCH it! Plop your Poopeez in the toilet, flush them, and wait for them to launch! The Toilet Launcher Set comes with two exclusive characters. Just flush and launch, no TP required.

Includes: Toilet Launcher

Age: 4+

MSRP: $6.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Poopeez Porta Potty Multipack (Basic Fun!)

There’s nothing better than an unused porta potty! These tiny turds are making a big splash as the Porta Potty Multi Pack comes with six characters, including two exclusive characters not available anywhere else.

Age: 4+

MSRP: $9.99

Available: Amazon, Target, Walmart

Snot It (KD Games)

Snot It is the gross game of boogey fun! To start, each player puts on a pair of snot glasses with icky sticky snot dripping from them

When it’s your turn, spin the spinner to find out which color boogers you need to try to pick up from the booger bowl

Wind up the booger bowl and let it spin – then try to pick up the right boogers using only your sticky snot! You only get to keep your boogers if you pick up exactly what you spun

Beware the purple boogers! If someone accidentally picks one up, everyone has to yell “SNOT IT!” as quick as they can. The first player to yell keeps the purple booger, while the last player must return one of their boogers to the bowl

The first player to collect 10 boogers wins!

Ages 6+

MSRP $19.99

Available on Amazon

Pimple Pete (Spin Master)

Pimple Pete is a silly and exciting family game for 2-4 players.

Play one on one and take turns "popping" pimples.

The player who bursts the Mega-Zit is eliminated and the other player is the winner.

Add more players for a pimple-popping competition.

Earn points for each pimple you "pop" without exploding the Mega-Zit. The player with the most points is the Pimple Pete champion!

Combining a little "yuck" factor with a lot of fun factor, Pimple Pete is the pressure-packed, pimple popping game perfect for some gross-out fun on family game night.

Includes: 1 Pimple Pete Head, 1 spinner base, 18 pimples, 1 mega-zit plunger, instruction sheet.

Ages: 5+

MSRP: $19.99

Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

