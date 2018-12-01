City of Fort Worth to Hold Active Threat Trainings Downtown - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

City of Fort Worth to Hold Active Threat Trainings Downtown

Published 29 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Tell If Your Child Has Scoliosis
    NBC 5 News

    The city of Fort Worth will host two emergency training exercises in an active threat situation/mass casualty incident downtown Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

    Road closures are expected, and residents are encouraged to avoid the area surrounding the convention center.

    Coordinated by the city's emergency management office in collaboration with local and state emergency responders, the public will be prevented from attending for safety reasons. Law enforcement, fire and emergency services will all be present.

    It is advised that blanks being shot by responders during the exercise may be heard by those in the area.

    Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

    [NATL] Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

    The former president died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, less than a year after his wife's passing.

    (Published Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices