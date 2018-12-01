City of Fort Worth to Hold Active Threat Trainings Downtown

The city of Fort Worth will host two emergency training exercises in an active threat situation/mass casualty incident downtown Sunday, from 10 a.m. to noon and 3-5 p.m. at the Fort Worth Convention Center.

Road closures are expected, and residents are encouraged to avoid the area surrounding the convention center.

Coordinated by the city's emergency management office in collaboration with local and state emergency responders, the public will be prevented from attending for safety reasons. Law enforcement, fire and emergency services will all be present.

It is advised that blanks being shot by responders during the exercise may be heard by those in the area.

Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94