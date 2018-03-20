Texas Rangers Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Duncanville

The Texas Rangers have been called in to take over the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Duncanville Tuesday,

It happened at about 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Martin Luther Circle.

Police were called by a family member regarding a welfare concern for another family member.

Officers were investigating when an officer shot a person, described by police as a suspect. The person was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, condition unknown.

No officers were injured and Texas rangers have been called in to investigate.

Neither the name of the officer, nor the person who was shot is being released as of this writing.