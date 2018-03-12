Texas Notary's Failure to Sign Stormy Daniels' Hush Agreement is Under Investigation

The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 9, 2018. She claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump and has filed a lawsuit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.

Texas officials are investigating whether a Dallas-area notary properly signed off on Stormy Daniels’ agreement to stay quiet about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.

The notary issue is the latest in a string of curiosities surrounding the murky deal involving Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the adult-film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

A notary in Forney, where Daniels lives, did not sign and date the 2016 agreement, which was finalized a few days before the presidential election.



