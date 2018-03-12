Texas Notary's Failure to Sign Stormy Daniels' Hush Agreement is Under Investigation

Texas officials are investigating whether a Dallas-area notary properly signed off on Stormy Daniels’ agreement to stay quiet about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump.
The notary issue is the latest in a string of curiosities surrounding the murky deal involving Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen and the adult-film actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
A notary in Forney, where Daniels lives, did not sign and date the 2016 agreement, which was finalized a few days before the presidential election.
