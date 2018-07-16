Photos show a Texas man posing with a giant hammerhead shark he caught in Corpus Christi. The man says he had trouble getting the 14-foot, 400-pound shark back in the water, and it died. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A fisherman caught a very large shark, with, he says, the intentions of returning it to the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, but it didn't quite work out as planned.



The huge hammerhead shark began dying before the catch and release effort was complete.



The fisherman, Poco Cedillo, reeled in the 14-foot shark Sunday, measured it and took photos.



But the photos he posted on social media sparked controversy.



Cedillo said the shark's health began to fail when tried to release it.



He enlisted the help of some experts, but it was too late to save its life, so Cedillo donated 400 pounds of shark meat to a homeless shelter.



