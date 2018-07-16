Texas Man Catches Massive Hammerhead Shark in Gulf of Mexico - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Outdoors

Taking a journey through local outdoor adventures

Texas Man Catches Massive Hammerhead Shark in Gulf of Mexico

Angler planned to release shark, but said it's health was failing

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

    A fisherman caught a very large shark, with, he says, the intentions of returning it to the Gulf of Mexico in Corpus Christi, but it didn't quite work out as planned.

    The huge hammerhead shark began dying before the catch and release effort was complete.

    The fisherman, Poco Cedillo, reeled in the 14-foot shark Sunday, measured it and took photos.

    But the photos he posted on social media sparked controversy.

    Cedillo said the shark's health began to fail when tried to release it.

    He enlisted the help of some experts, but it was too late to save its life, so Cedillo donated 400 pounds of shark meat to a homeless shelter.


