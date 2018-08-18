Fourteen Backstreet Boys fans are injured after severe weather caused a concrete structure to collapse on them outside WinStar World Casino and Resort Saturday night, a spokesperson says.

Around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the storm blew through Thackerville, Oklahoma with 70-80 mph winds and knocked over concrete entrance trusses, injuring the fans, said Kym Koch Thompson, a WinStar spokesperson.

Thompson said WinStar officials started to evacuate fans waiting to get into an outdoor concert venue around 5 p.m. after lightning got within four miles of the casino.

All concertgoers were asked to move inside before the storm hit, but Thompson said about 150 people stayed in line for the show.

All 14 people who were injured were treated at the scene and then transported to area hospitals, Thompson said.

Two people had been released as of 8:15 p.m.

Kevin Richardson, one of the Backstreet Boys, tweeted around 8 p.m. that the band was waiting on a safety inspection of the stage and venue before a determination would be made whether or not to hold the concert.