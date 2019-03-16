Tens of Thousands Attend Dallas St. Patrick's Day Parade

Over 100,000 people attended Dallas' Street Patrick's Day Parade Saturday morning along Greenville Avenue.

The parade, which followed a two-mile route, featured around 100 floats and close to 2,000 participants.

Traffic in the area will be a concern for the rest of Saturday night, as closures for a block party on Lower Greenville will last until 8 p.m.

The block party takes place between the 2800 and 2900 block of Greenville Avenue. Northbound and southbound traffic on Greenville Avenue will be detoured east to Matilda Street All closures will take place until 8 p.m.

The closures will include:

Goodwin Avenue from Worcola Street to Matilda Street

Vanderbilt Avenue from Worcola Street to Greenville Avenue

Greenville Avenue from Vanderbilt Avenue to Vickery Boulevard

The following streets will be designated one-way westbound from Greenville Avenue to McMillan Avenue from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monticello Avenue

Ridgedale Avenue

Vanderbilt Avenue

Goodwin Avenue

Vickery Boulevard

Miller Avenue

The following streets will be designated one-way eastbound from Greenville Avenue to Matilda Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Marquita Avenue

Vanderbilt Avenue

Llano Avenue

Velasco Avenue

Greenville Avenue south of Mockingbird Lane will open to traffic by 8 p.m.

DART

Additional Red and Orange Line train service will be added until 11 p.m., from Plano to Mockingbird, Lovers Lane and Park Lane stations.

From Carrollton, Farmers Branch and Dallas customers can ride the Green Line and transfer to either the Orange or Red Line in downtown Dallas. Passengers riding the TRE can transfer to the Orange or special event Red Line trains at Victory Station. Passengers who normally use Routes 502 and 583 at Lovers Lane Station will be unable to do so for much of the day Saturday. Both routes will be detoured from Lovers Lane to serve Mockingbird Station until approximately 6 p.m. or when Greenville is re-opened to traffic. Route 502 will continue to serve Park Lane Station.

Red and Orange Line trains to Lovers Lane will not be interrupted during the parade. For more information, click here or call DART Customer Information at 214-979-1111.