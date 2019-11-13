Teen in Critical Condition After Shooting in Fort Worth

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

A teenage girl is in critical condition after being shot in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, officials say.

Fort Worth police confirmed they were called to the 500 block of Spurgeon Street just after 1 p.m. on a report that a 16-year-old girl had been shot in the abdomen.

MedStar Ambulance told NBC 5 that the teenage patient was transported to an area hospital in critical, life-threatening condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet known and it's unclear if police are looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.

