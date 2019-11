A 19-year-old was in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself Saturday evening, Dallas police say.

The teen and another person were in a vehicle in the 8600 block of Tonawanda Drive, near Holcomb Road, in Pleasant Grove. The witness told police the teen was playing with a gun and accidentally shot himself.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he remained in critical condition Sunday morning, police said.

The witness was being questioned by detectives.

