Dallas police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon along the 600 block of North Denley Drive near the Eloise Lundy Recreation Center.

Initial reports from police Friday afternoon said the victim was a 15-year-old and that they were looking for a shooter; Dallas police said further details would be made available later in the afternoon.

From Texas SkyRanger, officers were seen investigating a damaged car that was stopped on a lawn in front of a home near a utility pole.

Nearby, seven evidence markers, generally used to mark where bullet casings were found, were seen on the ground at the intersection of Denley and May Hall Street.

No other information about the shooting has been confirmed.

