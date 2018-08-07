Teddy Bears A Policing Tool For Garland Police

For years the Garland Police Department has sent teddy bears with officers to give to young children who may have had their parents arrested or are witnesses to a crime. (Published 10 minutes ago)

For years the Garland Police Department has sent teddy bears with officers to give to young children who may have had their parents arrested or are witnesses to a crime.

But earlier this year the department ran out of teddy bears and did not have money budgeted to purchase new ones.

When the Casa View Baptist Church in Garland found out they launched a bear drive, ultimately collecting over one thousand bears.

"Our church got behind it and good gracious they started going to every store they could find to get bears at a decent price," Senior Pastor Karl Tingle said.

Paul Manafort’s Lavish Lifestyle on Display During Trial

The Department of Justice has released photos and documents detailing Paul Manafort’s expensive clothing, home renovations, and spending habits. (Published Monday, Aug. 6, 2018)

The Garland Police Department says the bears are an invaluable tool when comes to helping children and reaching out to the community.

“When I can comfort a child and let them know everything is going to be alright it brings nothing but satisfaction in my heart,” Officer Alberto Irizarry said.