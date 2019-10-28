Taxi Cab Driver Fatally Shot: Dallas Police

A 61-year-old taxi cab driver was shot and killed in Dallas Monday morning, police said.

Dallas police responded about 1 a.m. to 3276 S. Polk Street where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as Godwin Nkana.

The shooting happened at the shopping center about 500 feet away, located at 1100 W. Kiest Blvd, Dallas police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Abel Lopez at 214-283-4884 or abel.lopex@dallascityhall.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477. A reward up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictment.