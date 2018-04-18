It's Tax Day - again. The deadline to file your taxes was pushed back one day after the Internal Revenue Service website was down for much of the day Tuesday. Filers, who were told the site would be down until the year 9999, had a much smoother time accessing it Wednesday.

By afternoon, most filings appeared to be going through without an issue.

The IRS said the hiccups had to do with the sheer volume of people trying to file and pay online at once.

Members of the IRS operations team testified before Congress just last year that they have an aging computer system in need of updates.

If you’re trying to file taxes and run into a technical issue, there are other options:

You can pay with a debit or credit card for a four dollar processing fee, file through one of the tax preparer companies, or drive to the post office and hand it to the clerk so it's postmarked today.

Unable to make the deadline? You can file an extension on the IRS website, giving you until October 15 to file a return.

Photos School Lunches Around North Texas

Keep in mind, if you pay later, interest and penalties will be added. Special rules apply for anyone in the military or living outside the U.S.