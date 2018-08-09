Tarrant Co. Families Expected to Camp Out for Free School Supplies - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Co. Families Expected to Camp Out for Free School Supplies

The volunteer-driven event offers resources to low-income families in the 20 school districts in Tarrant County.

By Larry Collins

Published 50 minutes ago

    Parents from across Tarrant County will get a helping hand Thursday thanks to the 14th Annual Back to School Roundup. The volunteer-driven event offers resources to low-income families in the 20 school districts in Tarrant County.

    Families could get free school supplies and school uniforms. Vendors at the event are offering free haircuts, physicals for student athletes, along with vision and dental screenings.

    Organizers said dozens of families usually camp out overnight to get prime placement at the event.

    Throughout July, families who fall within the 2018 poverty guidelines registered for vouchers to attend the free event. No walk-ups will be allowed.

    “You must have pre-registered already for the event,” Roundup representative Jenny Brumfield reminded. “You bring your voucher and we’ll get you taken care of.”

    The Tarrant County Back To School Roundup is Thursday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Doors open at 6 a.m. and opening ceremonies begin at 7:35 a.m.

    You can find more information HERE.

