Taos Air to Begin Charter Flights to Texas Cities

A new charter flight service will soon link the northern New Mexico tourist destination of Taos with Dallas Love Field and Austin.

Officials announced Thursday that Taos Air will begin December 20, in time for what many hope will be a solid ski season across the region.

Taos Ski Valley Inc. is among the stakeholders in the venture, having purchased a 30-passenger plane. The company signed an agreement with Ultimate Jet Charters to operate the service in and out of the Taos Regional Airport.

The announcement also follows the airport's recent opening of a runway that resulted from a multimillion-dollar project that spanned years.

2 Astronauts Safe After Rocket Fails During Launch

An American and a Russian astronaut are safe after a planned trip to the International Space Station went awry minutes after liftoff. A Russian Soyuz booster rocket carrying Nick Hague and Alexei Ovchinin failed, jettisoning the capsule with the astronauts inside. (Published Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

Taos Mayor Daniel Barrone says the community is committed to positioning the airport as an economic driver for Taos County and the rest of northern New Mexico.