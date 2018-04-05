Texas Christian University has a growing opera program and this Friday night, they'll debut the world premiere of a powerful new performance. The Falling and the Rising is a partnership with the U.S. Army, telling the stories of wounded warriors, Thursday April 5, 2018.

NBC 5 got an exclusive look at the final dress rehearsal, where performers shared the message they hope their audience will take away.

The stage is set, the orchestra warming up. But in this production, the drama is real.

"These stories are true, based on the truth from people who have been in service," said Joshua Friend, a TCU opera student in the third year of his Artist Diploma degree.

They’re stories told through an unexpected union: Half TCU opera students, half U.S. Army soldiers.

"We are the Soldiers' Chorus of the Army Field Band," said Staff Sgt. Michaela Shelton.

Trained singers using their gifts to serve their country.

"We're taking the Army's story across America, honoring those who serve," said Staff Sgt. Ben Hilgert.

The Falling and the Rising is Hilgert’s brain child.

"I came back to my commander and proposed that we commission an opera based on soldiers' stories," Staff Sgt. Hilgert said.

He, the composer and the librettist traveled to interview a broad range of soldiers.

"The resiliency, the strength, the love that came across in those stories, for country, for the brother and sister to their right and left, it moved me," said Staff Sgt. Hilgert.

The opera opens with a young mother sending a message home to her daughter.

"In that aria are all the mixed emotions of pride for what she's doing, longing to be home with her family but also a responsibility she knows she has to fulfill," said Staff Sgt. Shelton.

She's then injured by an IED and, in a coma, speaks to other wounded warriors. It presents a powerful message.

"Less than one percent of Americans serve in the armed forces so there's a danger of becoming out of touch with what it means to serve and what we're asking our men and women to do," said Staff Sgt. Hilgert.

Throughout The Falling and the Rising, the universal language of music bridges the gap, to reveal the true heart of service.

"They're depicted as human beings, with all the things that they go through emotionally, physically, to be in the Army and what it means to them," said David Gately, Director of the TCU Opera Program.

"We're serving this country and we're all in this together," said Staff Sgt. Shelton.

The Falling and the Rising premieres Friday April 6th at 6:00 pm at TCU'sEd Landreth Hall, 2800 South University Drive, Fort Worth. It runs through the weekend then travels to professional companies across the country.

For more information, click here.

