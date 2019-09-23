Suspect Wielding Knife Shot by Plano Police Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Suspect Wielding Knife Shot by Plano Police Officer

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    A Plano police officer opened fire on an armed suspect who was chasing another person with a knife Monday morning, the Plano Police Department said.

    Officers were dispatched to a stabbing incident about 9 a.m. in the parking lot where a 7-Eleven used to operate on E. Parker Road, police said. An officer was nearby and quickly arrived at the scene.

    The officer observed the suspect with a knife chasing another person, police said. The officer ordered the suspect to drop his weapon and the suspect refused, police said. The officer fired his weapon, police said.

    Both the armed suspect and the victim were hospitalized.

    No other information was available.

